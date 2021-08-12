Sara Salimi

Package Design for CCTV company

Sara Salimi
Sara Salimi
  • Save
Package Design for CCTV company
Download color palette

Phonix Co. provide security for your home and workplace. They have experience in the CCTV market about half a century. I am proud to design their Visual Brand entity.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Sara Salimi
Sara Salimi

More by Sara Salimi

View profile
    • Like