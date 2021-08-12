Siddhant Yadav

Landing page for games trading website

Siddhant Yadav
Siddhant Yadav
  • Save
Landing page for games trading website trading website trading gameing website website animation branding graphic design app vector product design illustration design ps4 web design ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

This is the landing page for a website which allows gamers to trade console games for free with each other. Your feedback would be highly appreciated :)

Siddhant Yadav
Siddhant Yadav
Like