NOVOBARN

Lee's Travels Logo Design and Animated Intro

NOVOBARN
NOVOBARN
Hire Us
  • Save
Lee's Travels Logo Design and Animated Intro graphic design logo design branding design logo
Lee's Travels Logo Design and Animated Intro graphic design logo design branding design logo
Download color palette
  1. Lee's Travels 43.m4v
  2. LeesTravelsLogos.png
  3. Lee.png

We're delighted with this logo design and animation for Lee's Travels.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
NOVOBARN
NOVOBARN
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by NOVOBARN

View profile
    • Like