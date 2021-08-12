Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Men - Tshirt

Men - Tshirt screen printing printing serigraphy tee tshirt fashion graphic design digital art cover art comic design illustration
I had drawn this on paper initially, but then a friend of mine asked if I would want to screen print it on clothing, I said yeah, and then translated it to this.

