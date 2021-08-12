Michael Conwell

BLONDiE.

Michael Conwell
Michael Conwell
  • Save
BLONDiE. blonde graphic design digital art cover comic art design illustration
Download color palette

This is a fun little illustration that I made and some some prints of. I was playing around with mixing human and animal components.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Michael Conwell
Michael Conwell

More by Michael Conwell

View profile
    • Like