Little Guardian

Little Guardian kidsbook kidsillustration kids dribbble digital art digital painting concept color characte design 2d painting ipadpro digitalpainting procreate bookillustration forest creative illustration characterdesign
Hello guys, here is the ‘Little Guardian’ it was so much fun working on this piece.
created in Procreate on the iPad pro.

I would really love to connect with a few people and figure out how this platform works, so please do reach out to me and say hello and I will be sure to so the same.
