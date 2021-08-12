Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Open Differential

Open Differential differential splines shafts gear solidworks ansys 3d
This differential is made to be used in the front of the ATV. The input shaft is connected using flange to the transmission shaft. The input shaft is held in place by using the castle nut and bearing. The design have ribs to support the casing from the load acting due to the bevel gears.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
