Open Differential

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This differential is made to be used in the front of the ATV. The input shaft is connected using flange to the transmission shaft. The input shaft is held in place by using the castle nut and bearing. The design have ribs to support the casing from the load acting due to the bevel gears.