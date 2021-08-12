Gearbox for All Wheel Drive ATV

This gearbox consists of 4 shafts and 4 spur gears and 2 bevel gears. The side casing designed with keeping the lubrication need in mind. The gears and shafts are heat treated and the third shaft is used to couple a disc brake for inboard braking at the rear. The input shaft is having a keyway to be connected with CVT. The 4th shaft is used to transfer power in the front. The 4th shaft is held in place using the bevel gears back surface against a bearing by tightening using castle nut.