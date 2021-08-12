Matthew Sergison-Main

In game assets for Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs

In game assets for Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs steampunk victorian computer games concept art gaming illustration
  1. tripery wm.jpg
  2. town-house-WM.jpg
  3. victorian tenement wm.jpg
  4. amnesia__a_machine_for_pigs___engine_room_by_artserge_d6mk1l2-fullview.jpg
  5. aqusisitions_area___a_machine_for_pigs_by_artserge_d6q11xn-fullview.jpg
  6. methane_storage_amnesia_a_machine_for_pigs_by_artserge_d6mgg8r-fullview.jpg
  7. heart_illustration__amnesia_a_machine_for_pigs_by_artserge_d6mgfq8-fullview.jpg
  8. top-map-paper-texture.jpg

I was commissioned by the Chinese Room to produce some in game assets. These would be as parts of the game map and also as loading screens. They were in a hand drawn pen style to match the Victorian aesthetic of the game. Some also held easter eggs to some mysterious plot points of the game. I did a lot of research into steam technology and pump houses etc.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
