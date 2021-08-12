Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ququ - Brand Character - Qori Studio

Ququ - Brand Character - Qori Studio digital art peruvian line art flatdesign digitalart cuzco cusco peru ukuku brand character mascot
This is Ququ, mascot for our agency, Qori Studio, it's based on the Ukuku, the half man half bear of andean mithology.

