Holm Branding Websdesign Homepage Concept

Sometimes I really like to implement the branding concept in a webdesign to see how it comes to life when it will be out there.
Photography can enhance your concept in such a strong way when I do this. My good friend Florentina from Goldenhour.pictures allowed me to use her work in the hero for this webdesign concept, which fitted so perfectly. Go check out her work for more amazing photography ❤️
