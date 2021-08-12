Akshat

Throttle Pedal

Throttle Pedal ansys sheet metal design solidworks 3d
This pedal is made of 1.5 mm sheet of mild steel. It is designed such that the pedal plate aligns itself with the drivers comfort. The side plate is for the throttle cable to be plugged. The spikes are for better grip even in the case of mud. This is made for All Terrain Vehicle.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
