Cool Logo Style

Cool Logo Style fizzy drink company soda drink company fizzy drink drink logo branding
I wanted this design to almost resemble a logo for fizzy drink company. I decided to go with a dark shade of raspberry blue and I was experimenting with colour on the logo but I ultimately decided that the white was the best looking.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
