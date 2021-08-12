Children’s book illustration for Snoozefest

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
The Surprising Science of Sleep
Snoozefest is an important milestone for Valéry. Alongside author, Tanya Lloyd Kyi, it’s her first published children’s book. In collaboration with Kids Can Press, a leading Canadian-owned children’s book publisher, Snoozefest is for kids/pre-teens—although adults like it too. The book presents helpful information regarding sleep, including history and facts. Who knew so much happens to us after we close our eyes?
For more detail about this project, please visit:
http://www.valerydesignwrks.ca/
