Children’s book illustration for Snoozefest

The Surprising Science of Sleep

Snoozefest is an important milestone for Valéry. Alongside author, Tanya Lloyd Kyi, it’s her first published children’s book. In collaboration with Kids Can Press, a leading Canadian-owned children’s book publisher, Snoozefest is for kids/pre-teens—although adults like it too. The book presents helpful information regarding sleep, including history and facts. Who knew so much happens to us after we close our eyes?

For more detail about this project, please visit:

http://www.valerydesignwrks.ca/

Follow me on Twitter & Instagram & Pinterest