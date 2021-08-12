Back to the Grind

In a September 2021 Reader’s Digest article about bruxism—aka grinding your teeth—Valéry created a quarter-page illustration. The article speaks of ways to deal with the problem and Valéry’s bright, friendly work depicts one of the most common solutions. In the image, a dentist shows his patient her new mouthguard. This project marks Valery’s first feature in the publication. While creating the work was a welcome challenge, Valéry wouldn't call it a grind.

