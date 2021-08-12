Michael Zheng

Mindi

Michael Zheng
Michael Zheng
  • Save
Mindi app vector illustration ui ux typography logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Created in Illustrator
Illustration resource: icons8.com

Had only came across this site, and these 3D illustrations are extremely versatile! Will definitely be revisiting this site for future projects.

Anyone else knew about this site? Feels like I've been living under a rock sometimes 🤣

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Michael Zheng
Michael Zheng

More by Michael Zheng

View profile
    • Like