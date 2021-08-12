Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Haydeé

Logo proposal

Haydeé
Haydeé
  • Save
Logo proposal graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

This is a logo proposal for a mini company / project in recent development on an art promoter

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Haydeé
Haydeé
Like