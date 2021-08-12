Mani Jalilzadeh

Online Classroom App

Mani Jalilzadeh
Mani Jalilzadeh
  • Save
Online Classroom App design challenger designwich challenge wichkids designwich mani jalilzadeh conference mobile app teacher clean design minimalism corona meeting school classroom online class
Download color palette

Hellllo everyone 👋🏿
Today, I designed my second design for the third #Designwich challenge.
this design about the online classrooms .
write your Opinion ..💕

Mani Jalilzadeh
Mani Jalilzadeh

More by Mani Jalilzadeh

View profile
    • Like