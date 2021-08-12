Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lindie Botes

Business card design

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes
Business card design pattern psychedelic graphic design typography logo card personal branding corporate identity business card logo design identity branding logo
When I was a student, I designed these business cards to try and capture a little about myself. Languages, design, and psychedelic patterns. This was 2016.

Much has changed since then, but I still enjoy looking back at these as a reflection of a specific period in my life.

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes
Multilingual UI/UX & graphic designer
