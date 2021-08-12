Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Melissa Komadina

Dogs in love wedding patch

Dogs in love wedding patch illustration patch logo
Working on some patch ideas for our wedding based on classic, vintage patches. We have two dogs, one of whom is a Lab mix, so dogs were the inspiration here (duh).

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
