Yellow Dragon | PUZZLE

Yellow Dragon | PUZZLE illustrator yellow puzzle 2dcharacter dragon character illustration cartoon
This illustration is part of a collaboration "Puzzle by DrawsBusters".
My piece number 18
I like to imagine characters in the random shapes and immediately saw this dragon in the yellow shape number 18:)
The full project can be viewed at Behance
Thanks everyone for watching!

Special thanks to KoTT Bulgar for animation with flying puzzles

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
