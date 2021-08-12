Yellow Dragon | PUZZLE

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This illustration is part of a collaboration "Puzzle by DrawsBusters".
My piece number 18
I like to imagine characters in the random shapes and immediately saw this dragon in the yellow shape number 18:)
The full project can be viewed at Behance
Thanks everyone for watching!
Special thanks to KoTT Bulgar for animation with flying puzzles
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.