It is the yoke of a universal joint. The material used is En24. The material is heat treated. It is built with splines to connect the shaft with splines and circlips. The holes are designed such that custom cups can be press-fitted which contains roller bearings for the cross to be assembled. The other cut-outs are done for weight reduction. This yoke weighs 332 gm. It has been tested in harsh conditions on an All Terrain Vehicle. The design has a safety factor of 1.5.