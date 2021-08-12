🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It is the yoke of a universal joint. The material used is En24. The material is heat treated. It is built with splines to connect the shaft with splines and circlips. The holes are designed such that custom cups can be press-fitted which contains roller bearings for the cross to be assembled. The other cut-outs are done for weight reduction. This yoke weighs 332 gm. It has been tested in harsh conditions on an All Terrain Vehicle. The design has a safety factor of 1.5.