Logo collection graphic design identity design blue corporate identity logofolio logo graphic japanese identity branding logo design logo
A collection of corporate and personal logo designs.

Gutsy - Singaporean online magazine for women
FRUKR - Fictional French/Ukranian guesthouse
Kobun - Packaging design and branding for One Piece theme park, Tokyo Tower
tama-go! - Logo for an egg boiler product

