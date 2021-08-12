Madhura Patgavkar

Ather 450x Product Page - Web Header

Ather 450x Product Page - Web Header modern minimal bike product page web design web header
Hello Dribbblers 🙋🏻‍♀️,
Here’s a small attempt at Web Header design for Ather - an Indian electric vehicle company. 🛵
I tried to keep it minimal, modern, and easy to use. ✅

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciations are always welcome 😊

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
