The month of August

The month of August cross logotype logo medieval typography custom type type aug month summer august
Some custom type treatment using "Oldenorth" by Peter Roeleveld. Here is a link to the typeface: https://type-department.com/collections/sans-serif-fonts/products/oldenorth/
He was also kind enough to include this one in his website: https://peterroeleveld.com/Oldenorth (scroll to the bottom)

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
