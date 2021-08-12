Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Grishma Rajput

Lesson Details Page

Grishma Rajput
Grishma Rajput
  • Save
Lesson Details Page webapp webdesign learning course details page usability ux productdesign distantlearning online education online elearning
Download color palette

Lesson details page for platfomro - eLearning platform. Tried to design this pages with the usability for the user of both the end - course provider and learner.

What do you think about this design?
Let me know in comments.

Thank you
Have a great day.

Grishma Rajput
Grishma Rajput

More by Grishma Rajput

View profile
    • Like