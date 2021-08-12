Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #100 "Redesign Daily UI Landing Page"

Daily UI #100 "Redesign Daily UI Landing Page" dailyui branding adobe xd minimal ui design
Hahahaha! I just realize that Daily UI is not Dribbble. Good thing I checked my email and realize these are two separate platforms. So I did another entry for my 100th day.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
