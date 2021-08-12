BMW 2020 #3 NFT CARD

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
3rd NFT CARD DROP ✨
SYMBOL: BMW
TITLE: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
YEAR: 2020
TOTAL NET SALES: $98.99B
Will you get your piece of enterprise history?
Find on instragram below: @nft.card
By me: @hi.mati