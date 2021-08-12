Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Guitar Tab App Mockup 2

Guitar Tab App Mockup 2 minimal startup mockups ux ui vector typography logo illustration icon design branding app
A high fidelity mockup for an app which shows guitarists, especially beginners how to play their favorite songs . (Part 2 , as the entire artboard won't fit)

