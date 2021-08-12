Dipsikha Phukan

E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) e-commerce branding figma dailyui ux ui design
Hello all, it is the 12th day of Daily UI challenge! The challenge was to design E-Commerce Shop (Single Item). Inspired by the design of Myntra . Hope you all like my version. Feedbacks are appreciated!

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
