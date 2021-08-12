Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Russian Corporation ® branding moscow corporation russia design logo
I love to explore new sets of colors. They always convey a new story. Be confident and bold while approaching, applying them. I am reading A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towels; that also happens to be the inspiration behind the title. Feel free to use this palette for your Russian Client.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
