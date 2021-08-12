Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car Rental Website

Car Rental Website futurist look modern look creative look logo design identity design digital branding figma ecomerce rental website website ui logo illustration icon graphic design design branding app animation 3d
Hi guys,

Here we've designed a landing page based on car rental website. We're trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma

Font used
Poppins

Car rental landing page

✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects vsdigitalagency@Gmail.com
WhatsApp us at +27607927700 we're also available on telegram!
visit our site on www.visuals.simvoly.com

🔥 we will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

