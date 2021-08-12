An app that keeps track of all your subscriptions, so that you don’t have to.

This project aims to understand how difficult is it for users to keep track of every subscriptions they have taken and design an app that can track , remind and cancel subscriptions for the user.

For a more structured and detailed case study on the project with user research, persona, user journey, task flow and wireframes visit the link below

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122275541/UniSub-A-subscription-manager-app