ADS 2020 #2 NFT CARD

ADS 2020 #2 NFT CARD
2nd NFT CARD DROP ✨
SYMBOL: ADS
TITLE: Adidas AG
YEAR: 2020
TOTAL NET SALES: $19.84B

Will you get your piece of enterprise history?

CARD. is a card collection of NFTs representing massive enterprises that marked history with their high and shiny market value.

