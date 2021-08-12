Matt Naylor

TMNT Pattern

TMNT Pattern pencil nunchucks shell turtle power illustration nostalgia cartoon 90s 80s jump fight turtel ninja ninja turtles nickelodeon teenage mutant ninja turtles tmnt
That moment when you realize the illustration tiles perfectly.

See a time-lapse of the making of this piece on my instagram reels: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CR4TY-Tj7UL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Rebound of
TMNT Pencilchucks
    Like