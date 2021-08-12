Michael Conwell

Pulsar

graphic design illustration design
This is a commission I illustrated for a friend of mine. It was to be featured in his college's newspaper as a piece of creative writing. The piece followed humans response to an extraterrestrial stress signal, and the self-examination of how we have destroyed our own planet.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
