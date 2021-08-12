Zoe Arrieta

Altruist Gift Insert

fintech simple branding design card print design minimal brand design typography graphic design
Minimal but not dull. When it comes to typography at Altruist, it's all about simplicity, airiness, negative space, and creating moments of awkward but pleasant tension. This printed insert is included with gifts we send to internal team members and external partners to reinforce our driving ambition.

