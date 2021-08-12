Altruist Gift Insert

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Minimal but not dull. When it comes to typography at Altruist, it's all about simplicity, airiness, negative space, and creating moments of awkward but pleasant tension. This printed insert is included with gifts we send to internal team members and external partners to reinforce our driving ambition.