Saad El Boury

DJ Anfisa Mixes (UX Case Study)

Saad El Boury
Saad El Boury
  • Save
DJ Anfisa Mixes (UX Case Study) ux ui design
Download color palette

An innovative album/tracks mixes playback experience and pre-order app for electronic music DJ Anfisa including access to exclusive live streaming experiences.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Saad El Boury
Saad El Boury
Like