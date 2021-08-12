Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Margate | Modern Classic Font

Margate | Modern Classic Font badges font web design classic modern ux vector logo motion graphics 3d animation ui app typography illustration graphic design design branding
Margate fonts includes uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numerals, a large range of punctuation. Serif font with modern classic style with alternates. Created for poster, web design, branding, illustrations, badges and some other works.

