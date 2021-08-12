Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Haley Franker Siska

Chicago Theatres Sticker Set | Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up

Chicago Theatres Sticker Set | Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up weekly warm-up rebound branding typography graphic marquee chicago theatre theater stickers chicago design illustration vector graphic design
For Dribbble's Weekly Warm-up prompt to design a sticker set inspired by a city I love, I chose Chicago and decided to go with the theme of Chicago Theatres. I designed vectors of popular Marquees for this sticker set.

Rebound of
Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.
By Dribbble
