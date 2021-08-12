Resonance Studio

AMC vintage jewelry home web design ux grey white jewelry illustration home page design ui grid typography minimal layout
Hello 💎

Today is a redesign proposal for the AMC jewelry website. The elegant and light composition gives all the space to showcase the pieces of jewelry. I think the typography compliment the articles without stealing the show.

What do you think (:
