Dashboards Web

Hey dribbblers, this is the dashboard I designed.

It can be used to monitor and manage the health of applications after launch, such as the number of Android online BUG 🐛 , the number of iOS online BUG 🐛 , and which role online BUG belongs to within the team.

Different data have different characteristics, so I use different chart types. 📊.

