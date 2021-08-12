Dashboards Web

Focus vision studio

Hey dribbblers, this is the dashboard I designed.
It can be used to monitor and manage the health of applications after launch, such as the number of Android online BUG 🐛 , the number of iOS online BUG 🐛 , and which role online BUG belongs to within the team.
Different data have different characteristics, so I use different chart types. 📊.
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
