Widget - Weather

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone ! 🥰
It's still the Daily UI, and I'm still late. ⏰🐇
Today I thought about a weather widget for iPhone. Cacatoès Design Studio & Theory gave us some icon libraries, and I choose this 3D one that I loved. 🥰
I didn't know what to do in the background, but what's important are obviously the widgets. 😇
I had a lot of fun with this challenge, and I hope you like it ! 💪
I'm late but I still want to not overpass the one day idea : not thinking on it more than one day. It's the principle of a daily UI after all. 😇
What do you think of it ? 🥰 I would love to hear from you in the comment section !
And like always, press L for telling me that you like it. It's really encouraging ! 💪