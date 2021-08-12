Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trick Rider Collection Stamps

Trick Rider Collection Stamps landingpage freelance western trick rider leather logo illustration design branding adventure
The external stamps I drew for a wallet collaboration with Harbinger Leather Design. Each wallet features internal branding as well and each one was lovingly made in Grand Rapids, MI by Jacob Vroon and yours truly.

