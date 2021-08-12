Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Majarul

Carrot Located | Modern Logo And Branding | Logo folio

Majarul
Majarul
  • Save
Carrot Located | Modern Logo And Branding | Logo folio minimalist logo flat logo modern logo simple gradient abstract creative food logo branding vector brand color typography illustration carrot carrot logo fruit logo vegetable logo brand identity
Download color palette

Drop your comment below 👇
.
If you are looking for a professional Logo Designer, Look no further🚫
Let's talk about your project 💬
- - - - - -
📱 Whatsapp: +8801632177501
📨 contact. majarulislam25800@gmail.com
Skype: live:.cid.239fb2cef8d4ecfa

Majarul
Majarul

More by Majarul

View profile
    • Like