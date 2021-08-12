Porsche 911: Race Mode

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
An essential part of this project was to design additional user interface screens for the new driving mode. It was also crucial to maintain the current design language deployed in the current product. Users can interact with the system via the steering wheel controls or the large format touch screen.
All screens were developed using informative graphics and wording. It was vital to ensure the language was inclusive and not overly complicated with engineering speak.