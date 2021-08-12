Samuel Lizzi

Porsche 911: Race Mode

It is not enough that we build products that function, that are understandable and usable, we also need to build products that bring joy and excitement, pleasure and fun, and, yes, beauty to people’s lives. The purpose of this concept was to extend the current fuctionality found in the current Porsche 911 GT3 and add an interactive race mode for extra track day performance and enjoyment.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
