Kushal karmaker

App icon

Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker
  • Save
App icon color logo icon ui design
Download color palette

Hi.
This is my Daily UI Challenges part 05,#DailyUI.
It's all about Design an app icon.
Design-Figma.
Have any question ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
You can follow me
Instagram
Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Kushal karmaker
Kushal karmaker

More by Kushal karmaker

View profile
    • Like