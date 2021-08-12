Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anna - Vasilisa Ivasenko

Health Platform for Children - SuperMe (Mobile version)

Health Platform for Children - SuperMe (Mobile version) webdesign website design life sport children illustration graph chart calendar challenge ui platform health child
"SuperMe" is a company that sells smartwatches and has special platform for children. Helps track the amount of healthy and unhealthy ingredients eaten.
Also, children can participate in various challenges, receive awards, read articles on proper nutrition and test their knowledge in quizzes.

Let me know what you think in the comments! 🙃

