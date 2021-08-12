Alex Kurchev

Car service finder app

The app is based on the marketing needs of car maintenance services in Ukraine. The problem is that there are tons of private services that do not have a good online presence. People are wasting hours reading reviews to find the best quality/price. This app helps people in need connect with appropriate car services.

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
